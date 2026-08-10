Iran Bans US and Israeli Vessels from Passing Through Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee approved a bill on measures to ensure security and sustainable development in the Strait of Hormuz, which includes provisions banning the passage of US and Israeli vessels, RIA Novosti reports.

In addition to the bill's provisions banning US, Israeli, and other unfriendly vessels from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the document also states that vessels will not be allowed to transport any type of cargo, whether military or civilian, associated with Israel. Violators face fines of up to 20% of the value of the cargo being transported.

According to the bill, the Iranian government, in cooperation with the country's armed forces, will be responsible for regulating shipping, monitoring vessel traffic, and ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.