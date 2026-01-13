Iran Calls on UN Security Council to Condemn US Threats to Use Force

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d52473f8-4fe6-4baf-93dc-6614c98bf16d/conversions/b2fab016-67b1-4aca-b595-4d0090e5fd31-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d52473f8-4fe6-4baf-93dc-6614c98bf16d/conversions/b2fab016-67b1-4aca-b595-4d0090e5fd31-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d52473f8-4fe6-4baf-93dc-6614c98bf16d/conversions/b2fab016-67b1-4aca-b595-4d0090e5fd31-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d52473f8-4fe6-4baf-93dc-6614c98bf16d/conversions/b2fab016-67b1-4aca-b595-4d0090e5fd31-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Iran has called on the UN Security Council to condemn the United States' threat to use force. Washington, however, is likely to block any such attempts through its veto.

The United States continues to actively prepare for a possible attack on Iran: in particular, the Americans have requested intelligence from the Europeans that would facilitate missile and bomb strikes. This will be a crucial issue for the EU and NATO: Brussels has not yet decided whether it is prepared to become an accomplice to aggression.

Meanwhile, Israeli military officials have begun deploying air defense systems to combat positions in anticipation of missile strikes from Iran if Iran itself is subjected to American bombing. Tensions in the Middle East are rising. The United States has deployed a significant number of bombers to the region, as well as to its European bases.

Trump will be briefed on January 14th, where military officials, diplomats, and think tank analysts will present arguments to help him decide whether to attack Iran. A final decision on this matter has apparently not yet been made.