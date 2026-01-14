Iran Closes Skies Awaiting US Strikes

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/663dbbb1-1b26-4e4f-a630-3cdc76ab12cb/conversions/f3792d7c-6ff3-4cf4-877c-ebb7758431fb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/663dbbb1-1b26-4e4f-a630-3cdc76ab12cb/conversions/f3792d7c-6ff3-4cf4-877c-ebb7758431fb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/663dbbb1-1b26-4e4f-a630-3cdc76ab12cb/conversions/f3792d7c-6ff3-4cf4-877c-ebb7758431fb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/663dbbb1-1b26-4e4f-a630-3cdc76ab12cb/conversions/f3792d7c-6ff3-4cf4-877c-ebb7758431fb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Iranian authorities have temporarily restricted the use of Iranian airspace. Flights have been suspended for all aircraft except international flights that have received prior approval, the Associated Press reports. The decision comes amid a sharp rise in tensions in the region.

The day before, Reuters, citing European officials, reported that the US could strike Iran within the next 24 hours. According to NBC, Trump told his national security team that he wants to strike the Iranian government "swiftly and decisively to avoid a protracted war lasting weeks and months."

For now, Trump has adopted a wait-and-see approach. There are concerns that the US lacks the resources in the region to defend against a retaliatory strike. NewsNation reports that the US is moving an aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the Middle East. The transfer of equipment will take about a week, according to the publication.