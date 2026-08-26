Iran Creates Program to Neutralize U.S. Sanctions

Iran has created a program to neutralize U.S. sanctions.

Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh stated that the government has developed an economic program for effective counteraction against American sanctions, BELTA reports.

“The government has developed an offensive program in the sphere of the economy to counteract the sanctions of the United States against the Iranian people. The authorities of the 14th government prepared in advance for this situation, calculating their actions two years ahead, and are fully ready for new restrictions,” the minister noted, commenting on the latest statements of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Madanizadeh emphasized that attempts to cut off Iran’s financial arteries have been undertaken for a long time. According to him, the Iranian authorities took all the necessary measures in advance to protect the national economy, in connection with which the new sanctions steps of Washington will not produce the expected effect.

Official spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei, after the announcement by the United States of new sanctions against the country, noted that what is occurring is an example of “systemic lawlessness and intimidation.” He stated: “When it is declared that all banks, economic enterprises, ports, airports, and governments must choose between subordination to the whims of Washington and a collision with American retaliatory measures, the question is no longer limited only to Iran.”

According to him, such a situation represents a threat to the fundamental norms of international law and the UN Charter — the principles of respect for the sovereign equality of states and the right of peoples to self-determination.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran Major General Mohsen Rezaee stated that Tehran will regard the participation and assistance of any state in the economic war of the United States against the republic as a direct act of aggression. The head of the SNSC warned of harsh retaliatory measures in the event of continued economic pressure. “In the event of the continuation of the economic war not a single drop of oil will be exported either from the Strait of Hormuz or from the entire region of the Persian Gulf,” Rezaee emphasized.

Earlier U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened countries cooperating with Iran with exclusion from the dollar system. According to him, countries that do not adhere to the new U.S. sanctions with regard to Iran will in effect be deprived of access to the American dollar.

On 20 August 2026 American leader Donald Trump announced that the United States is beginning a large-scale economic campaign against Iran aimed at its international isolation. He noted that countries that allow their financial institutions, companies, airports, or state structures to render support to Tehran will face “serious economic consequences.”