Iran has declared a three-day mourning period due to the deaths of people during the national resistance against the US and Israel. The Islamic country's state broadcaster reported this.

According to the broadcaster, 38 law enforcement officers were killed as a result of violent actions by mobsters across Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that the protesters were acting on orders from abroad.

And Iran's Supreme National Security Council blamed the US and Israel for orchestrating the unrest. A series of pro-government protests are planned for January 12, in which authorities are asking citizens to actively participate.