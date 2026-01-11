3.70 BYN
Iran declares mourning after death of 38 security forces: authorities blame US and Israel
Iran has declared a three-day mourning period due to the deaths of people during the national resistance against the US and Israel. The Islamic country's state broadcaster reported this.
According to the broadcaster, 38 law enforcement officers were killed as a result of violent actions by mobsters across Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that the protesters were acting on orders from abroad.
And Iran's Supreme National Security Council blamed the US and Israel for orchestrating the unrest. A series of pro-government protests are planned for January 12, in which authorities are asking citizens to actively participate.
The United States is also making its own preparations: on January 13, according to The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump will hold consultations with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kaine. They will discuss possible measures against Iran, including military strikes, cyberattacks, and new sanctions.