Units of the Iranian Armed Forces have been deployed along the country’s borders and are prepared for a potential ground operation by the U.S. military against the Islamic Republic, stated Nouzar Nemati, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces, as reported by RIA Novosti.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry previously stated that the U.S. is attempting to accuse the country of developing chemical and biological weapons—following the "Iraq scenario" of 2003—in an effort to shape public opinion in the U.S. in preparation for a possible ground invasion of the Islamic Republic.

"We have pre-positioned various forces along our land borders and in areas where we anticipate the enemy might attempt such a foolish move (a ground operation — Ed.). We have plans in place. The necessary weaponry and equipment are also available in abundance along the borders and at the locations where they need to be stationed," the ISNA news agency quoted Nemati as saying.

The Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces warned the U.S. against attempting a ground operation, noting that doing so would result in heavy losses for the U.S. military and leave its position "even worse than it is now."

According to Nemati, the United States is well aware that it lacks the capability to launch a ground operation against Iran and that any such attempt would inevitably end in defeat.