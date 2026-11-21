Iran is fully prepared for war, and if the US does not accept Tehran's previously formulated terms for a settlement, a new escalation will cost Washington significantly more. Iranian MP Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the Iranian Majlis (unicameral parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, stated this in an interview with TASS.

"If the Americans do not accept the terms we have announced, then we are, of course, fully prepared for confrontation and war, and we will inflict damage on them that will cost them far more than what they were willing to give us at the negotiating table. We will teach them a lesson: you cannot treat independent countries the way they treated Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan," he stated.

According to the MP, the previous manner of dialogue with the US has, in fact, brought Iran nothing but war. "The other side is not ready to negotiate with us on a common basis, and it has already proven this: it is talking about Iran's capitulation. In such a situation, the solution is war and a proper rebuff to the aggressor, so that they begin to consider our interests," Zohrevand concluded.