Iran Isn’t Bluffing — Hormuz Stays Closed Until the Wars End and the Assets Are Unfrozen

Iran has drawn a hard line on the Strait of Hormuz.

Through intermediaries, Tehran has delivered its conditions to the United States for reopening the critical oil chokepoint. According to Mohsen Rezaei, the newly appointed secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, those terms include an end to the wars in Lebanon and Gaza, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and a broader change in American behavior in the region.

“The strait will not be opened until the United States changes its behavior and accepts Iran’s conditions,” Rezaei said, as reported by the Iranian agency Tasnim and cited by TASS. “The U.S. must stop the war, pay the frozen Iranian funds, and in general the war in the region, including Lebanon and Gaza, must end, along with other conditions that have been conveyed through intermediaries.”

Rezaei also stressed that any agreement between Iran and Oman regarding the strait has no bearing on the question of its reopening. The message is unambiguous: Hormuz remains closed until Washington meets Tehran’s demands.

In a world that still runs on oil flowing through that narrow waterway, Iran is making it clear who currently holds the leverage.