Iran issues seven-point ultimatum to US and threatens "decisive war"

Tensions in the Middle East have once again reached a boiling point. All US embassies in the region have urgently called on American citizens to leave the danger zone immediately due to the threat of airspace closures.

Yesterday, Tehran conveyed an ultimatum to Washington via Qatar outlining seven conditions for a peaceful settlement, threatening a "decisive war" should they be rejected. Iran is demanding a ceasefire on all fronts and the unfreezing of its assets. A strike was launched over the weekend to seize the strategic initiative. The pressure worked.

Donald Trump urgently cut short his stay at Camp David and returned to the White House overnight to review Tehran's demands.