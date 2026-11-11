The Middle East crisis has reached a diplomatic dead end. Iran has refused to engage in direct negotiations with the United States until seven specific conditions are met.

Previously, the Islamic Republic conveyed a list of demands through intermediaries, which includes a ceasefire on all fronts, the complete lifting of sanctions and the naval blockade, the unfreezing of assets, the payment of war reparations, and the recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

In this context, Tehran has proposed a so-called "two-day plan" to the Americans: the White House would take the first step, and on the second day, Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz. However, Washington is in no rush to accept this compromise. Secretary of State Rubio has already stated that there is no need for the Pentagon to launch a large-scale military operation against Iran, as economic strangulation and the naval blockade are already inflicting severe damage on Tehran—achieving strategic objectives without the need for further escalation.