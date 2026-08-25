Iran’s Long-Term Tool: Actual Blockade Without Physical Mining

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz affects the situation across the entire world. Many believe that such actions require great efforts on the part of Tehran.

However, world trade and shipping are more sensitive than it may appear at first glance. Iran is successfully exploiting this.

Nikolai Sevostyanov, political scientist and Orientalist (Russia):

“As for the technical possibilities of influencing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, they remain rather high for Iran, because any such water artery is very easily blocked — not in the sense that it can be sealed dead tight; that is actually rather difficult. It is enough, once every two or three weeks, almost once a month, to seriously damage some commercial vessel, and already the greater part of the ships will not sail there simply because it is unprofitable. Insurance risks are far higher than the potential profit. And Iran can operate in this mode for a very long time. If in previous years scenarios were discussed in which Iran completely mines the water area there with old barges or tankers, and that also hinders the physical passage of vessels, in the end Tehran is acting differently. It simply attacks something from time to time, and this leads to the Strait of Hormuz being effectively blocked — not physically, but precisely effectively. And this is the instrument that Iran will, of course, continue to use in the future.”