Iran Suspends Commitments Under US Peace Memorandum Amid Fresh Escalation

Iran has officially suspended the implementation of its obligations under the memorandum on settling the conflict with the United States, signed on 18 June 2026. The announcement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, according to TASS.

“We have suspended the fulfillment of our obligations. We are not implementing them now and are fully engaged in protecting our country,” Gharibabadi told the Iranian agency Tasnim.

The latest round of US-Iranian confrontation erupted on 8 July, when American forces — for the first time since the signing of the memorandum — carried out multiple strikes on Iranian territory. Washington claimed the attacks were in response to an alleged assault on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump declared an end to the truce with Iran. In retaliation, Tehran launched strikes against US military facilities in the Middle East, targeting American assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The rapid collapse of the fragile June agreement highlights the extreme volatility of relations between the two nations and raises fresh concerns about broader regional stability in the Persian Gulf.