Iran, the US, and Israel are on the brink of all-out war

A sharp escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. All sides in the briefly subsided conflict have resumed an intense exchange of strikes

The day before, the Iranian army shot down an American Apache helicopter. Although both the Pentagon and the Persians acknowledged this was a mistake, the United States immediately launched an intensive retaliatory operation. The Americans launched massive strikes on Iranian territory, primarily targeting radars and air defense systems in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran, in turn, responded with strikes on ships of the US 5th Fleet, stationed in Bahrain. Targets in Israel were also attacked. Iran also managed to shoot down an American Reaper drone, considered one of the most modern and expensive in the Pentagon's arsenal.

The Iranians have stated that they are prepared for any scale of escalation if the US continues its attacks. Meanwhile, Washington has already announced new strikes on targets in the immediate vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz. A massive attack could follow in the coming hours:

Donald Trump, US President:

"We hit them hard yesterday. And we're going to hit them hard again today—in case you forget to turn on the TV tonight. We'll see what happens with the deal. We were very close, but they decided to deceive us and play us for suckers. Well, that's because they've dealt with some very stupid presidents before: some very stupid people sitting here!"