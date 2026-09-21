Iran Threatens New Targets and New Weapons if the United States Resumes Attacks

Iran has threatened the United States with new targets and new weapons if attacks resume.

A representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran’s armed forces), Hossein Mohebi, said that if U.S. attacks resume, Iranian armed forces will begin striking previously unattacked American facilities, using new weapons in doing so, TASS reported.

“Our targets will also no longer be the same. We have new targets that have not yet been struck,” the Fars agency quoted him as saying.

Mohebi stressed that the changes would affect the geography of the war, the weapons employed and military equipment. “We will bring onto the battlefield new weapons with new capabilities, and the world will be astonished,” the IRGC representative said.

A day earlier the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces said Iran has data that the United States is preparing in the near term to resume military operations against the Islamic Republic.