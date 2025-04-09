Iran threatens to break off relations with IAEA in response to US and Israeli threats

Iran will stop cooperating with the IAEA and expel all of the agency's inspectors from the country if the United States and Israel continue to threaten to use military force, Tehran said. Another measure could be to move enriched uranium to safe and unknown locations within Iran.

To recall, the day before Trump announced his readiness to use military force against Tehran in case it refuses the nuclear deal. At the same time, the Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian said that he was ready for indirect talks with the United States. The meeting will be held on April 12 through mediators in Oman.