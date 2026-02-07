Iran to attack US bases in Persian Gulf if attacked - Araghchi

Iran will attack US bases in the Persian Gulf region if attacked, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister stated. Araghchi added that Tehran does not intend to discuss its missile program now or in the future. He also ruled out the removal of enriched uranium from the country.

Yesterday, another round of US-Iran talks concluded in Oman. According to Western media, Tehran reiterated its refusal to halt nuclear fuel enrichment. At the same time, both sides indicated their willingness to continue diplomatic contacts to find a solution to reduce the risk of military escalation.