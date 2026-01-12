The situation around Iran is reaching a boiling point. According to Reuters, the death toll has already climbed to 2,000. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has openly expressed support for the protesters, urging them to seize their institutions of power.

In the 21st century, protests rarely occur in isolation. In an era dominated by digital technology, information campaigns have become as potent a tool of pressure as sanctions or military threats. This is precisely the case with Iran — the country's information space is saturated with fake news, disinformation, and emotionally charged videos. Many of these materials are disseminated through accounts linked to foreign entities, all designed to create the illusion of a “boiling cauldron.”

Since late December, Iran has been rocked by unrest. What initially began as protests against the devaluation of the national currency soon escalated into riots calling for the dismantling of the current power structure. Demonstrators began throwing stones at law enforcement, setting barricades ablaze, and attacking vehicles.

Simultaneously, a carefully crafted information backdrop is being constructed from the West, portraying internal processes in Iran as predetermined and external interference as an almost inevitable step toward “democracy.”

French diplomats are evacuating the country. Germany’s chancellor predicts the imminent fall of Tehran’s regime, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas states that Brussels does not foresee the government’s collapse but actively supports local civil society in that direction. From the very beginning of the protests, Donald Trump repeatedly declared that the U.S. plans to intervene. His rhetoric: Washington is ready to “assist” Iran in achieving freedom, and if security forces fire on protesters, “severe measures” may follow.

Political analyst and Moscow State University professor Andrey Manoilo comments:

“Rapidly, aggressive mobs formed first in Tehran, then in other major cities. This suggests that much of it was not accidental and might have been premeditated. The current unrest in Iran bears a striking resemblance, both structurally and visually, to recent color revolutions — like Nepal’s, where Generation Z ousted the government, or movements in Madagascar, Morocco, and various Middle Eastern and African countries.”

Iran’s geopolitical position, its resources, and regional influence make it a prime target for global players. The U.S. leader has even resorted to a familiar tactic — announcing a 25% tariff on all countries trading with Iran. This move aims to create a “second round of sanctions,” forcing partners to choose between engaging with Tehran or accessing the American market. At the same time, reports speak of increased U.S. fighter jet activity at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, not far from Iran’s border. While these maneuvers do not necessarily indicate an imminent attack, they create an atmosphere of pressure and uncertainty.

The burning of 53 mosques — a deeply symbolic act — is among the most painful elements of the ongoing turmoil. These acts are not mere vandalism but a deliberate attempt to strike at the spiritual foundations of society, sow fear and division. It’s a classic hybrid warfare tactic: attacking symbols that unite people.

Yet, instead of fracturing society, external interference has fostered greater unity. Iran is once again making headlines, but this time for a different reason. Millions of local residents have taken to the streets to show that they are not willing to let foreign countries decide their fate.

Earlier, President Masoud Peleshiyan called for such demonstrations. He joined protesters the day before and participated in a pro-government rally in Tehran.

Farhad Ibragimov, political scientist and lecturer at RUDN University, draws an interesting parallel:

“Some Iranian analysts compare what’s happening now to Ukraine, Belarus, and the events of 2014-2020. They say that Iran faces a full-scale Maidan or color revolution if its authorities behave like Yanukovych did in 2014. But if Iranian leaders act decisively and firmly to ensure the country’s security — as was done in Belarus in the summer of 2020 — then no color revolution will threaten Iran.”