Iran-US talks may take place in the coming days

There is a chance for a diplomatic resolution to tensions in the Middle East. Talks between Iran and the US are likely to take place in the coming days.

Turkey will potentially become the negotiating platform. Tehran is open to negotiations based on mutual respect and trust, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The White House also assures that there are no hostile motives.

Earlier, Trump expressed hope that the US administration would be able to reach an agreement with Iran. However, despite these optimistic statements, Washington continues to threaten its power and has no intention of stopping its buildup of forces in the region.