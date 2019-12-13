3.42 RUB
Iran intends to launch retaliatory strike against Israeli targets
Iran intends to launch a retaliatory strike on Israeli facilities in the very near future. Perhaps the target of the attack will be chosen one of the diplomatic missions of Tel Aviv. Such information is cited by the New York Times.
In this regard, Israel and the United States have put their armies on high alert. Iran is expected to use a swarm of drones: to date, such a strategy allows to overcome the most effective air defense.
Tehran's strike was triggered by an attack on Iran's embassy in Syria, the victims of the missile strike were two generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as several IRGC officers.
