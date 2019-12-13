3.42 RUB
Iran calls for investigation into U.S. biolabs
Tehran has called for an international investigation into reports of the US military biological laboratories in Ukraine and other countries. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, "These activities are contrary to the international obligations of the United States on the issue of the Biological Weapons Convention and pose a threat to humanity."
