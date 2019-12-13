3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Iran temporarily closes skies to foreign civilian airlines
The Ministry of Civil Aviation of Egypt has received recommendations from the authorities of Iran, prescribing to temporarily refrain from flights in the airspace of the Islamic Republic. The corresponding statement was published on the official page of the agency in Facebook, reports TASS.
"Iranian authorities have warned civil airlines against using their airspace in connection with military exercises from August 7 to 8," the document reads.
The Civil Aviation Ministry added that Tehran plans to end the military maneuvers in its airspace on Thursday at 7.30 a.m. local time (8.00 a.m. Minsk time).
"In order to ensure the safety of passengers, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority has sent a notice to all airlines in the country recommending them to avoid flying over Iran during the said period," the authority stressed.
The Egyptian TV channel Extra claims that Iranian authorities sent a similar warning to civilian airlines around the world.
Iran's closure of its airspace to civil aviation may be part of the Islamic republic's preparations for a retaliatory strike against Israel in response to the July 31 assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was organized by Israel with U.S. support. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the assassination was organized by Israel with U.S. support.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All