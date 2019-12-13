Iran temporarily closes skies to foreign civilian airlines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation of Egypt has received recommendations from the authorities of Iran, prescribing to temporarily refrain from flights in the airspace of the Islamic Republic. The corresponding statement was published on the official page of the agency in Facebook, reports TASS.

"Iranian authorities have warned civil airlines against using their airspace in connection with military exercises from August 7 to 8," the document reads.

The Civil Aviation Ministry added that Tehran plans to end the military maneuvers in its airspace on Thursday at 7.30 a.m. local time (8.00 a.m. Minsk time).

"In order to ensure the safety of passengers, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority has sent a notice to all airlines in the country recommending them to avoid flying over Iran during the said period," the authority stressed.

The Egyptian TV channel Extra claims that Iranian authorities sent a similar warning to civilian airlines around the world.