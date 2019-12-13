PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Iran temporarily closes skies to foreign civilian airlines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation of Egypt has received recommendations from the authorities of Iran, prescribing to temporarily refrain from flights in the airspace of the Islamic Republic. The corresponding statement was published on the official page of the agency in Facebook, reports TASS.

"Iranian authorities have warned civil airlines against using their airspace in connection with military exercises from August 7 to 8," the document reads.

The Civil Aviation Ministry added that Tehran plans to end the military maneuvers in its airspace on Thursday at 7.30 a.m. local time (8.00 a.m. Minsk time).

"In order to ensure the safety of passengers, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority has sent a notice to all airlines in the country recommending them to avoid flying over Iran during the said period," the authority stressed.

The Egyptian TV channel Extra claims that Iranian authorities sent a similar warning to civilian airlines around the world.

Iran's closure of its airspace to civil aviation may be part of the Islamic republic's preparations for a retaliatory strike against Israel in response to the July 31 assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was organized by Israel with U.S. support. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the assassination was organized by Israel with U.S. support.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All