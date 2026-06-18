3.81 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.22 BYN
Iranian and US Delegations Canceled Trip to Switzerland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Both the American and Iranian delegations canceled their trip to Switzerland, where talks were scheduled for June 19.
Tehran claims that Israel has violated the terms of the agreement signed between the US and Iran: the IDF continues to strike southern Lebanon, including using white phosphorus, which is prohibited by international conventions. Israel refuses to leave the occupied territories.
US Central Command reports that the blockade on Iranian ports has been completely lifted. Tehran has announced that it will waive any fees for transiting tankers during negotiations with Washington. Geolocation data confirms that ships have begun transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and the flow is rapidly increasing.