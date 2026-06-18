Iranian and US Delegations Canceled Trip to Switzerland

иран news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dcf7e999-2892-4675-b5c3-e2a1988277f1/conversions/2292e895-f395-417c-862c-45b5e4dd961d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dcf7e999-2892-4675-b5c3-e2a1988277f1/conversions/2292e895-f395-417c-862c-45b5e4dd961d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dcf7e999-2892-4675-b5c3-e2a1988277f1/conversions/2292e895-f395-417c-862c-45b5e4dd961d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dcf7e999-2892-4675-b5c3-e2a1988277f1/conversions/2292e895-f395-417c-862c-45b5e4dd961d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Both the American and Iranian delegations canceled their trip to Switzerland, where talks were scheduled for June 19.

Tehran claims that Israel has violated the terms of the agreement signed between the US and Iran: the IDF continues to strike southern Lebanon, including using white phosphorus, which is prohibited by international conventions. Israel refuses to leave the occupied territories.