Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Tehran Will Never Develop Nuclear Weapons

Tehran has repeatedly asserted that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons under any circumstances; this is a cornerstone of Iran's foreign policy strategy. This statement was made by the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baghaei, during a weekly press conference on April 7, as reported by RIA Novosti.

Baghaei's comments were in response to suggestions made by Iranian MP Mohammad Qasim Osmani to pursue nuclear armament as a means of negotiating with the West, particularly with the United States, on equal footing. Similar views were echoed by Ahmad Nadari, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s presidium, who claimed that Tehran "needs to possess nuclear deterrence."

"Iran's position on the nuclear issue is completely transparent. This has been reiterated from this very podium multiple times. In his latest tweet, the Iranian Foreign Minister (Abbas Araqchi) explicitly stated that Iran has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons under any circumstances. This matter is integral to our strategy and beliefs, grounded in a fatwa issued by the Supreme Leader (Ali Khamenei). Therefore, I believe there should be no doubt on this issue," Baghaei remarked, as quoted by the Iranian state agency SNN.

Back in February, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to strike a deal with Iran rather than engage in military action against it. Trump indicated his desire to establish a "verified" peaceful nuclear agreement with Iran that would allow Tehran to develop and prosper peacefully, urging an immediate commencement of negotiations.

In early March, Trump announced that he had sent a letter to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, in which he mentioned his preference for negotiating a deal regarding Iran's nuclear program. The President subsequently noted that Washington was considering two potential paths to address the Iranian nuclear issue—military or diplomatic—emphasizing his preference for dialogue. According to Axios, citing sources on March 19, Trump set a two-month deadline in his letter to Khamenei for concluding a new nuclear agreement.

On the evening of March 27, the Iranian Foreign Minister announced that a response to Trump's letter had been sent via Oman. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran rejected the U.S. demand for direct negotiations on the nuclear program in the response, indicating that the window for discussions remains open only through third-party mediation.