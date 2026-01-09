Iranian police urge families to prevent teenagers from participating in protests

Iran is in the grip of spontaneous unrest. The country continues to be rocked by mass protests, escalating into pogroms. Activists are throwing stones at law enforcement and setting barricades and vehicles on fire.

According to CNN, the death toll has risen to 78, and more than 2,600 people have been arrested. Iranian security forces are sending messages to Iranian SIM card holders urging families to prevent teenagers from participating in protests.

The country's authorities have called for public assemblies to be held on January 12 to protest the unrest. The State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of Iran reports that the protests will begin at 1:30 PM in Tehran.

