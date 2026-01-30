Iran's Defense Minister: The country's army is on full combat alert

The Iranian Defense Minister stated that the country's army is on full combat alert. The US military preparations are not going unnoticed by Tehran.

The Americans continue to deploy aircraft to the Middle East. On January 31, several tankers and electronic warfare aircraft were deployed. The ships, which Trump called a "wonderful, powerful squadron," are located off the coast of Iran. This force includes the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, considered the largest on the planet, as well as several auxiliary ships.