Iran's Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Strait of Hormuz Closure

Tehran has denied the sensational news spread worldwide by Bild about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz

A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that such claims are unfounded. He emphasized that Iran is strictly adhering to the terms of the memorandum on ending the war and ensuring safe navigation in the Hormuz zone.

However, nuclear dialogue with Washington has indeed been postponed. The ministry emphasized that Iran is consulting on holding talks with the US on another date.