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Iran's Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Strait of Hormuz Closure
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran's Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Strait of Hormuz Closurenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52c6ce08-6f82-4cd9-a4dc-34ab57609083/conversions/0ec83e98-db7d-46ab-86bb-20a402d47e60-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52c6ce08-6f82-4cd9-a4dc-34ab57609083/conversions/0ec83e98-db7d-46ab-86bb-20a402d47e60-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52c6ce08-6f82-4cd9-a4dc-34ab57609083/conversions/0ec83e98-db7d-46ab-86bb-20a402d47e60-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52c6ce08-6f82-4cd9-a4dc-34ab57609083/conversions/0ec83e98-db7d-46ab-86bb-20a402d47e60-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Tehran has denied the sensational news spread worldwide by Bild about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz
A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that such claims are unfounded. He emphasized that Iran is strictly adhering to the terms of the memorandum on ending the war and ensuring safe navigation in the Hormuz zone.
However, nuclear dialogue with Washington has indeed been postponed. The ministry emphasized that Iran is consulting on holding talks with the US on another date.
Recall that US President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for the disruption of the meeting in Switzerland. He stated that it was Iran, not the US, that entered into negotiations "out of desperation," adding that the Iranians "won't get a dime."