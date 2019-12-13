3.42 RUB
Iranian troops ready to strike Israeli nuclear facilities in case of aggression Tel Aviv
Iran said it has revealed the dislocation of all Israeli nuclear facilities, RIA Novosti reported.
Iranian troops are ready to strike Israeli nuclear facilities in case of aggression by Tel Aviv, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said. It emphasized that Tehran is ready to repel any IDF attack on its nuclear facilities. The IRGC added that it has identified the location of all such sites in Israel and is ready to launch an instant mirror strike.
The IRGC struck Israeli territory on the night of April 14 in response to the destruction of the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier in the month. The attack variously reportedly involved several hundred missiles and drones, including Shahed kamikaze drones, Fattah and Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles. Iran's state-run Press TV reported that all hypersonic missiles reached their targets.
