Iraq announces the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops

Iraqi authorities have announced that U.S. troops have been fully and finally withdrawn from the country, where they had been present since the 2003 invasion. The international coalition that fought Islamic State has transferred all bases and headquarters to the Iraqi authorities.

According to the Pentagon, 2,500 American service members were in Iraq. All of them were stationed in Kurdistan.

Kurdish representatives have already said that the departure of foreign forces will have catastrophic consequences. The article notes that Kurds are in conflict with almost all of the states in which they live — with Turks, Syrians and Iraqis alike.

In that sense, it argues, the U.S. withdrawal in effect risks adding several more flashpoints to the map of the Middle East.