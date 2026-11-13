IRGC Claims Strike on U.S. Radar in Bahrain

A new escalation in the Middle East conflict: the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed a strike on a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain.

According to Reuters, Tehran described the attack as a direct response to a recent airstrike on a telecommunications tower in the Sirik County of southern Iran.

Notably, this is the first official statement from the IRGC regarding an attack on U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf states since the beginning of September.