IRGC Vows Retaliation After Deaths and Injuries on Larak

American forces struck two missile launchers on Larak Island in the south of Iran. This was reported on X by Axios correspondent and Channel 12 of Israeli television Barak Ravid, TASS informs.

According to his source among U.S. officials, “earlier today American forces struck two launchers on Larak Island.” In the version of this source, the Iranian side intended to use these installations to “launch missiles with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on 25 August once again stated that the Strait of Hormuz is fully cleared of mines. He also assured that U.S. forces will not allow the installation of mines in the strait.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps promised to deliver a retaliatory strike after the U.S. attack on the Iranian island of Larak, as a result of which several people were killed.

“As a result of the attack on Larak Island a number of our fighters and compatriots were killed and wounded. The sons of Islamic Iran will answer this step, and the aggressor will bear punishment,” the statement says.