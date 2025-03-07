Recent reports suggest that the United States is looking to apply a Ukrainian-style "Resources for Protection" scheme in another corner of the world—Central Africa.

Negotiations are reportedly underway between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Washington regarding U.S. involvement in the extraction of local minerals, including rare earth elements. It is expected that the U.S. will participate in these projects not only financially but also with military support.

The DRC is currently facing attacks from militants allegedly backed by neighboring Rwanda. The Congolese government forces are significantly struggling to resist these invaders. Washington seems poised to leverage this situation to its advantage, especially considering that military intervention may not be necessary. The U.S. has various non-military means to exert pressure on African countries.