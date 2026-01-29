With the onset of cold weather in Europe, the issue of how European countries will cope with the heating season with low gas storage facilities is becoming pressing. Anatoly Boyashov, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, shared his opinion on this issue on Channel One.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be a key tool for smoothing peak loads. "LNG will be used for heating. In fact, storage facilities were designed for this purpose, to somehow contain prices during temperature fluctuations," the analyst explained.

Anatoly Boyashov: