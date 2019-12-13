The dissent are dealt with radically in Ukraine. This morning in Kherson, a well-known blogger and activist Valery Kuleshov was shot dead. According to the media, he was supporting a Russian special operation. This is not the first such murder in Kherson. In March, Pavel Slobodchikov, an aide to former mayor Vladimir Saldo, was killed there.



A Spanish journalist personally witnessed the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis in Mariupol. Ruben Gisbert came to horror after being in the thick of the events. He declared that the accusations against Russian soldiers were in fact false. And the West prefers not to notice the shelling of civilians.



Ruben Gisbert, journalist (Spain):



“Everything we have been told is a lie. The news that the Russians bombed the nuclear power plant was a lie. The news that Russians were shooting and didn't want humanitarian corridors was also a lie. Moreover, I have interviews with local residents who say the Ukrainians did not allow them to leave Mariupol. It makes sense that those who want civilians to stay in cities to use civilians as human shields are Ukrainians.”



