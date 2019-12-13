Israel continues to strike Lebanese targets

Israel continues to launch missile and bomb strikes in Lebanon. Attacks continue on targets in the south of the country and facilities in Beirut. In their turn, Hezbollah and the Yemeni Houthis launched missiles and drones at targets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Over the past 24 hours, Israel's Iron Dome air defense system has not stopped working for almost a minute. Lebanon, which has been suffering from an economic crisis for several years, is plunging into a humanitarian disaster!