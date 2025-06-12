Israel launches strikes across Iran

Urgent information comes from the Middle East. Tel Aviv has launched Operation Rising Lion. The IDF has struck dozens of targets in Iran. The targets were nuclear facilities, scientists, civilians, and the Islamic republic's top military leadership. 3 buildings in an apartment complex in Tehran have been destroyed. According to media reports, 5 people were killed and 20 others were injured.

Among the casualties, according to media reports, are the chief of staff of the Iranian army, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and three nuclear physicists. The Natanz enrichment plant was hit. The facility is engulfed in flames, posing a potential threat of radiation spreading in the region. The IDF says Israel attacked Iran because it was allegedly secretly developing nuclear weapons components and was nearing the "point of no return." Tel Aviv has already announced the completion of the first phase of the operation against Iran's nuclear program. In total, it intends to carry out several waves of strikes.

Iran's Supreme Leader has said he gives "freedom of action" to the country's Armed Forces to respond to Israeli strikes. According to Fars News Agency, he called the Israeli attacks a crime and said that a "bitter and terrible fate" awaits Israel. Tel Aviv is already preparing for Tehran's response.