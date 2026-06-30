Israel May Attack Iran Within 48 Hours

The IDF may resume military operations against Iran within 48 hours. The Israeli Defense Ministry stated its constant readiness to strike the Islamic Republic and that this could happen in the coming days.

The army is already on high alert. The failure of US-Israeli negotiations is being considered, among other things, as a pretext for resuming hostilities.

The Ministry of National Security previously stated that Tel Aviv is not obligated to comply "in any way" with the US-Iran agreement. It is not obligated to comply, but it may use the failure of negotiations as a pretext for launching strikes.

According to American media, technical meetings between US and Iranian representatives are expected to take place in the Qatari capital in the very near future. Trump's special envoy, Steven Witkoff, has already departed for the area. However, the day before, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied reports of meetings planned for June 30 in Doha.