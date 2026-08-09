Israel Ready to Strike Iran Alone While America Runs Out of Missiles

That is the quiet but unmistakable message emerging from the region this weekend. While official Tehran announces that a shipping agreement with Oman governing the Strait of Hormuz is nearly ready for signature, Iranian officials are careful to note that the document will mean nothing unless it becomes part of a broader security architecture negotiated with both Israel and the United States. In other words, paper promises are worthless without the hard power to enforce them.

As if to underline the point, Iranian forces struck two tankers attempting to transit the strait only a day earlier. Ships flying the Chinese flag, by contrast, continue to pass without interference. The message is deliberate and unmistakable: Iran still decides who may sail and who may not.

In Washington the picture is one of hesitation and scarcity. General Kane, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has reportedly urged President Trump to find an exit from the conflict sooner rather than later, warning that every other course carries serious and lasting consequences. At the same time the Pentagon is scrambling to address a critical shortage of air-defense munitions. Defense contractors have been given three weeks to produce a plan for a sharp increase in production of surface-to-air missiles. Independent assessments put the remaining inventory at roughly 1,500 missiles overall, with only about 800 Patriot interceptors left in the cupboard.

Against this backdrop of American indecision and depleted magazines, the assessment from the region is stark: Israel is prepared to move against Iran on its own.