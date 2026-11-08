Israel Set for New Prime Minister as Eisenkot Given Mandate to Form Coalition

JERUSALEM — Israel stands on the verge of forming a new government and appointing a new prime minister after the country’s president officially handed the mandate to form a cabinet to opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot.

Following the results of the recent legislative elections, the bloc led by incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured 53 seats in the Knesset, while Eisenkot’s bloc captured 48 seats. Eisenkot will now have between 28 and 42 days to successfully negotiate and assemble a governing coalition.