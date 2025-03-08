Israel Stops Electricity Supply to Gaza Strip

A new escalation in the Middle Eastern conflict has occurred. Israel has ceased the supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip. The corresponding order was issued by the country’s Minister of Energy. The politician emphasized that the decision was made as part of efforts to free hostages and weaken the influence of Hamas in Gaza following the end of the conflict. Earlier, Israel’s Minister of Defense, Yoav Galant, announced the initiation of a total blockade of the enclave amid Operation “Iron Swords.”