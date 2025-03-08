3.58 BYN
3.23 BYN
3.49 BYN
Israel Stops Electricity Supply to Gaza Strip
A new escalation in the Middle Eastern conflict has occurred. Israel has ceased the supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip. The corresponding order was issued by the country’s Minister of Energy. The politician emphasized that the decision was made as part of efforts to free hostages and weaken the influence of Hamas in Gaza following the end of the conflict. Earlier, Israel’s Minister of Defense, Yoav Galant, announced the initiation of a total blockade of the enclave amid Operation “Iron Swords.”
Israeli authorities may also resume airstrikes and tactical operations in the region if there is no progress in securing the release of hostages. Tomorrow, Israel will send a delegation to Qatar to activate negotiations for a ceasefire. The diplomatic mission will attempt to implement the U.S. proposal to extend the truce by two months in exchange for the release of 10 Israeli hostages.