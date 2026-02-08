Israel Warns US of Readiness to Strike Iran if Tehran Violates Red Lines

Israel has warned the US of its readiness to attack Iran unilaterally if its red lines are violated.

According to Israeli media, Tel Aviv has presented Washington with several plans, including attacks on key missile production facilities. Israelis believe this is a "historic moment" to inflict significant damage on Iran's missile infrastructure.

Israel is concerned that the Americans may launch only limited strikes on a few targets in Iran, which would not eliminate the main threat, after which they would declare success and leave the Jewish state to deal with the consequences.