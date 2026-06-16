Israel will not withdraw troops from the "security zone" in southern Lebanon, despite pressure from the international community. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced this at a ceremony marking the groundbreaking of the new Jewish settlement of Doran in the West Bank, according to the Ynet portal.

"We do not intend to leave the security zone. This will provoke a storm of international criticism, but we do not intend to back down," he said.

The day before, the portal reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump that Israel does not consider itself obligated to implement the "Lebanon clause" in the US-Iran agreement and therefore will not withdraw its troops.