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Israel will not withdraw troops from the "security zone" in southern Lebanon
Israel will not withdraw troops from the "security zone" in southern Lebanon, despite pressure from the international community. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced this at a ceremony marking the groundbreaking of the new Jewish settlement of Doran in the West Bank, according to the Ynet portal.
"We do not intend to leave the security zone. This will provoke a storm of international criticism, but we do not intend to back down," he said.
The day before, the portal reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump that Israel does not consider itself obligated to implement the "Lebanon clause" in the US-Iran agreement and therefore will not withdraw its troops.
Earlier, officials from the US, Iran, and Pakistan, the mediator, confirmed the agreement between Washington and Tehran. It is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to the Iranian side, during the 60-day period following the signing of the memorandum, the parties will discuss, among other things, Tehran's nuclear program. Beginning on June 15, the US will end the naval blockade of Iran, along with an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.