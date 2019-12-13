PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Israeli Air Force attacks Lebanon - the number of casualties since the beginning of bombing has exce

Israeli attacks on Lebanon do not stop. The country's air force has started a new series of strikes on Hezbollah facilities in the south of the Arab republic. According to the latest data, the number of casualties since the beginning of the bombing has exceeded 1.5 thousand people, more than 5 thousand were injured.

The IDF is carrying out the strikes as part of the previously launched military operation “Arrows of the North.” Its stated aim is to create a secure environment in Israel's northern border areas.

