Israeli Air Force Strikes Building in Beirut, Leaving at Least 4 Dead

The Israeli air force jets conducted a strike on the southern outskirts of Beirut, resulting in at least four fatalities and seven injuries, according to Al Jazeera.

The network reports that the targeted building collapsed, and prior to the attack, Israel did not issue a warning for residents to evacuate. Israeli military officials stated on social media platform X that the target of the strike was a member of Hezbollah.

The broadcast notes that this bombing marks the second Israeli assault on Beirut since the ceasefire with Hezbollah in November of last year. "People in Beirut are extremely concerned; they say that the peace here is very fragile" and that any minor escalation in the situation "could shatter the truce and provoke a new war," the network relayed.