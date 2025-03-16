3.62 BYN
Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Claim Over 340 Lives
Israel has resumed its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 342 people, according to reports from Al Jazeera.
The Gaza government’s press office stated that a majority of the casualties are women and children, and in some incidents, entire families have perished.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the strikes on Gaza due to a lack of progress in negotiations for extending the ceasefire. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced their readiness to escalate the offensive in Gaza, going beyond just airstrikes aimed at the leadership and infrastructure of the Palestinian movement Hamas.
According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, since the escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in October 2023, at least 48,577 Palestinians have been killed, with an additional 112,041 injured. Meanwhile, the Gaza government’s media office has updated the death toll to over 61,700, asserting that thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble are presumed dead.