Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Claim Over 340 Lives

Israel has resumed its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 342 people, according to reports from Al Jazeera.

The Gaza government’s press office stated that a majority of the casualties are women and children, and in some incidents, entire families have perished.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the strikes on Gaza due to a lack of progress in negotiations for extending the ceasefire. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced their readiness to escalate the offensive in Gaza, going beyond just airstrikes aimed at the leadership and infrastructure of the Palestinian movement Hamas.