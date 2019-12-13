Story with Daugavpils mayor attending Belarus Independence Day reception continued

The story with the mayor of Daugavpils got a continuation. He has a new post on his Facebook page. The mayor responded to the demand to provide an explanation for his participation in the event of the Consulate General of Belarus. The outcry came for some reason from the Minister of Environmental Protection and Regional Development.



"I am sympathetic to the political agenda of the minister in the pre-election period. Unfortunately, I cannot imagine what law or legal provision I violated, so that the minister would have the right to reproach me with something and ask for explanations, acting within the framework of his competence and institutional oversight. The current situation is more likely to be the domain of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs."



Social network users support the Mayor of Daugavpils



Еhe mayor of the Latvian city attended a reception on the occasion of Independence Day in Belarus. After that, he became a target of harassment in the Latvian press, accusing him of betraying the interests of Latvia and harming national security. But here's the problem - the mayor received mass support of users in social networks.



“It's absurd! We have a lot of Belarusians who have come to work at construction sites in Latvia, many families, where half of the relatives are in Belarus, peaceful people of peaceful professions, mostly in construction, far from politics! But now everybody is dragged into politics. Is this democracy? Or is it the Western values?”



“They will most likely strangle you to the fullest and for any reason. Legislative and legal norms are nothing to the political elite nowadays. Take, for example, the kid with the Russian flag who they are trying to sue. Patience, nerves, and most importantly, stay the course!”



