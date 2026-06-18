Italian Foreign Minister Cancels US Visit Amid Trump-Meloni Scandal

US President Donald Trump once again proved he can quarrel with anyone. Speaking to Republicans, he suddenly recalled that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni allegedly harassed him at the G7 summit and begged him for a photo with her. He agreed, but out of pity.

Meloni, known not only for her harsh language but also her temper, responded swiftly. She recorded a video message, implying that Trump's statements were pure fantasy. The Prime Minister sternly retorted: "Neither I nor Italy ever beg anyone for anything."

"Some things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are a complete fabrication; frankly, they're insulting. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way toward his allies; it's not the first time. I can only say it's a shame he doesn't have the same resolve toward America's enemies, those leaders with whom he is much more accommodating. But he must remember one thing: Italy and I never beg," Giorgia Meloni noted.

The verbal spat escalated into a diplomatic row. The Italian Foreign Minister canceled a visit to the United States scheduled for June 21-22.