Italy has condemned its spending on rearmament. The National Future party criticized the government's inconsistency in spending while trying to contain fuel prices.

Party founder Roberto Vanacci recalled that Rome requested nearly 9 billion euros from the EU's military lending program to finance new defense investments. However, the government allocated only 130 million to extend (until September 5) the reduction in fuel excise taxes.

The politician emphasized that while long-term programs costing billions of euros are being developed for defense, families, workers, and transport companies are being offered temporary measures.

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