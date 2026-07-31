Tens of thousands of people have broken into the Spanish city of Ceuta. While Brussels is paralyzed, an enraged crowd is storming private houses. The systemic failure of European laws has already detonated inside the EU — Rome and Paris are strengthening control on the borders.

Total turmoil in Ceuta — this is how the geopolitical nightmare of the Old World looks today. The air over the Mediterranean is saturated with the acrid smell of burning, cheap tobacco, salty sweat and sticky, animal fear. The Spanish enclave, once a sun-drenched strategic bridgehead of Europe on the African coast, has in a few hours plunged into chaos. This hum cannot be drowned out by dry reports. This is a tectonic shift that is right now burying the illusion of European security. For two days already a human ocean has been washing away everything in its path like a monolithic wall.

Madrid has pulled army units and elite police into the region, but modern weapons and tactical shields have proved useless. The enraged, exhausted crowd literally swept away the border barriers, broke through the fortifications and occupied the city streets. Spain’s security structures are paralyzed. Against the 49,000 people who crossed the border in just one day they simply have no instructions. To understand the scale of the catastrophe: this is more than half of the city’s entire permanent population. At least 18 people drowned in the icy water while trying to go around the breakwaters and reach the Spanish shore. Their dreams of a well-fed life shattered against the coastal rocks.

“I came here to find my sister’s son. I do not know whether he is alive or dead. I have his residence permit. But I do not know where he is. I am looking for him,” a woman said.

European colonizers for centuries destroyed Africa, pumping out resources and depriving entire generations of normal conditions for existence and rights to a future. Now this future itself is breaking down their doors. The boomerang has returned to the continent, but the bill is being presented by the migration collapse.

“We do not have good medicine, good teachers, the standard of living is very bad. That is why we sail here,” a man said.

Western media directly link the aggravation of the situation with the July decision of the Spanish Supreme Court. From now on migrants detained at sea cannot by law be expelled automatically without a lengthy clarification of all the details. Immediately after this ruling was issued, the Spanish Civil Guard in Ceuta began recording a slow but constant influx of people that eventually turned into a tsunami. Madrid is blaming criminal groups for everything and has already agreed with Morocco to accelerate the expulsion procedure, but these convulsive orders can no longer stop the chain reaction in Europe. The world news serial is exploding with headlines. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stated her readiness to suspend the Schengen Agreement with Spain.

Giorgia Meloni:

“The footage coming from Ceuta is impressive and once again proves that uncontrolled illegal immigration represents a concrete threat to the security of European borders. I have spoken with the Minister of the Interior. We are convening the necessary agencies, and based on the results of these meetings we are ready to activate additional measures to protect the borders and the security of citizens, including the suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani supported this initiative, but instead of a consolidated response to the challenge the European Union has plunged into diplomatic wars — Madrid is urgently summoning the Italian ambassador while the chaos on the border continues to grow. Local residents are hastily closing shops, boarding up shop windows and on the fly forming spontaneous self-defense detachments in order to somehow protect their property. And the EU has neither a Plan B nor real instruments of containment. There is only chaos, attempts to convulsively close the breach in a sinking ship, and the silhouettes of new boats on the horizon.