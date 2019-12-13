Results of meeting between Presidents of Russia and the United States discussed

The results of the first personal meeting since the inauguration of Joe Biden in the presidency are discussed. The leaders of Russia and the United States held the meeting in Geneva. Negotiations in a narrow and then in an extended format lasted about four hours. Both politicians noted the friendliness and constructiveness of the meeting. They agreed to return the ambassadors of the two countries to their places of work.

During a press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled the riots in the Capitol due to the loss of Donald Trump in the elections, as well as the pogroms after the murder of an African American by a policeman. The Russian authorities do not want recurring of such events, therefore they strictly monitor compliance with the law. However, America's double standards were still involved. Oppositionists in the United States are criminals who face criminal charges. But in Russia, according to the American leader, the situation is different.

After loud statements, Joe Biden showed by his example what real "freedom of speech" is. The US President did not hide the fact that he answered questions from a previously prepared list.

Donald Trump hastened to take advantage of the situation. The ex-president of the United States has boasted that he is now unprecedentedly popular. "If you look at the numbers, people like me more than ever," he told FoxNews.