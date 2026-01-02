It's All About Oil - Trump Comments on Military Operation in Venezuela

Donald Trump commented on the military operation in Venezuela. He stated that he spoke with Maduro a week ago and urged him to surrender voluntarily. He also acknowledged that the US had planned the operation several days earlier, but it was postponed due to bad weather.

Trump also stated that the US would be involved in resolving Venezuela's future, as Washington cannot risk allowing someone to take Maduro's place. Finally, he revealed the real purpose of the military operation. According to the American leader, the US would be "heavily involved" in Venezuela's oil sector.